RANDONNÉE ACCOMPAGNÉE AU DEPART DU MALZIEU-VILLE Place du Foirail Le Malzieu-Ville, 22 octobre 2023, Le Malzieu-Ville.

Le Malzieu-Ville,Lozère

Le dimanche 22 Octobre, l’association Rand’Haut Gévaudan organise une randonnée pédestre de 10km, ouverte à tous, au départ du Malzieu-Ville en direction de Prunières.

Rendez-vous sur le parking du foirail au Malzieu à 13h30.

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 17:00:00. EUR.

Place du Foirail

Le Malzieu-Ville 48140 Lozère Occitanie



On Sunday October 22, the Rand’Haut Gévaudan association is organizing a 10km hike, open to all, from Le Malzieu-Ville towards Prunières.

Meet at the foirail parking lot in Le Malzieu at 1.30pm.

El domingo 22 de octubre, la asociación Rand’Haut Gévaudan organiza una marcha de 10 km, abierta a todos, desde Le Malzieu-Ville hacia Prunières.

Cita en el aparcamiento foirail de Le Malzieu a las 13h30.

Am Sonntag, den 22. Oktober, organisiert der Verein Rand’Haut Gévaudan eine 10 km lange Wanderung, die für alle offen ist. Sie beginnt in Le Malzieu-Ville und führt in Richtung Prunières.

Treffpunkt ist der Parkplatz des Foirail in Le Malzieu um 13:30 Uhr.

