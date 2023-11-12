Repas « Palombes » Place du Foirail Houeillès, 12 novembre 2023, Houeillès.

Houeillès,Lot-et-Garonne

Entrée – tourin à la tomate, salade houeillessaise.

Plat principal – salmis de palombes.

Fromage/salade.

Dessert.

Café & vin compris.

Avec animation musicale & bourriche.

Places limitées avec paiement à la réservation..

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 . EUR.

Place du Foirail Salle des fêtes

Houeillès 47420 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Starter – tomato tourin, houeillessaise salad.

Main course – goshawk salmis.

Cheese/salad.

Dessert.

Coffee & wine included.

With musical entertainment & bourriche.

Limited seating with payment on reservation.

Entrante – tomate tourin, ensalada houeillessaise.

Plato principal – salmis de azor.

Queso y ensalada.

Postre.

Café y vino incluidos.

Con animación musical y una « bourriche ».

Plazas limitadas, pago previa reserva.

Vorspeise – Turin mit Tomate, Salat Houeillessaise.

Hauptgericht – Taubensalami.

Käse/Salat.

Dessert.

Kaffee & Wein inbegriffen.

Mit musikalischer Unterhaltung & Bourriche.

Begrenzte Plätze mit Bezahlung bei der Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne