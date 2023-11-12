Repas « Palombes » Place du Foirail Houeillès
Houeillès,Lot-et-Garonne
Entrée – tourin à la tomate, salade houeillessaise.
Plat principal – salmis de palombes.
Fromage/salade.
Dessert.
Café & vin compris.
Avec animation musicale & bourriche.
Places limitées avec paiement à la réservation..
Place du Foirail Salle des fêtes
Houeillès 47420 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Starter – tomato tourin, houeillessaise salad.
Main course – goshawk salmis.
Cheese/salad.
Dessert.
Coffee & wine included.
With musical entertainment & bourriche.
Limited seating with payment on reservation.
Entrante – tomate tourin, ensalada houeillessaise.
Plato principal – salmis de azor.
Queso y ensalada.
Postre.
Café y vino incluidos.
Con animación musical y una « bourriche ».
Plazas limitadas, pago previa reserva.
Vorspeise – Turin mit Tomate, Salat Houeillessaise.
Hauptgericht – Taubensalami.
Käse/Salat.
Dessert.
Kaffee & Wein inbegriffen.
Mit musikalischer Unterhaltung & Bourriche.
Begrenzte Plätze mit Bezahlung bei der Reservierung.
