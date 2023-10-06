Village rugby Place du Drapeau Parthenay, 6 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Vibrez avec la Coupe du monde de rugby à Parthenay les 6 et 7 octobre, aux côtés du club SA Parthenaisien en partenariat avec le Département !

Au programme, le vendredi 6 octobre diffusion du match France VS Italie sur écran géant ! A partir de 18h30 : fan zone avec restauration et buvette.

En continu, sur la journée du samedi 7 octobre : une ambiance familiale et festive pour petits et grands avec découverte du rugby (jeux et animations autour d’un terrain gonflable)..

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

Place du Drapeau

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Experience the Rugby World Cup in Parthenay on October 6 and 7, with the SA Parthenaisien club in partnership with the Département!

On Friday, October 6, the France VS Italy match will be shown on a giant screen! From 6.30pm: fan zone with food and refreshments.

All day Saturday, October 7: a festive family atmosphere for young and old, with rugby discovery games and activities on an inflatable pitch.

Únase a la emoción de la Copa del Mundo de Rugby en Parthenay los días 6 y 7 de octubre, junto al club SA Parthenaisien en colaboración con el Département

El viernes 6 de octubre se proyectará en pantalla gigante el partido Francia-Italia A partir de las 18.30 h: zona de aficionados con comida y refrescos.

El sábado 7 de octubre, durante todo el día: ambiente familiar y festivo para grandes y pequeños, descubrimiento del rugby (juegos y actividades en torno a un campo hinchable).

Vibrieren Sie mit der Rugby-Weltmeisterschaft in Parthenay am 6. und 7. Oktober an der Seite des Clubs SA Parthenaisien in Partnerschaft mit dem Département!

Auf dem Programm steht am Freitag, den 6. Oktober, die Übertragung des Spiels Frankreich gegen Italien auf Großbildleinwand! Ab 18:30 Uhr: Fanzone mit Essen und Trinken.

Samstag, den 7. Oktober: Familien- und Feststimmung für Groß und Klein mit Entdeckung des Rugby (Spiele und Animationen rund um ein aufblasbares Spielfeld).

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par CC Parthenay Gâtine