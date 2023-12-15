Concert Pialat et Theozed Place du Docteur André Cayla Bergerac, 15 décembre 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

Venez assister à un Concert de Noël au temple protestant avec :

Chansons et confidences – Pialat et Théozed

Un moment festif et chaleureux, pour petits et grands, compositions et classiques de Noël, de l’interaction (le public chante aussi!)… Boissons, gâteaux

Libre participation.

2023-12-15

Place du Docteur André Cayla Temple protestant

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and enjoy a Christmas Concert at the Protestant Church with :

Chansons et confidences – Pialat and Théozed

A warm and festive moment, for young and old, with compositions and Christmas classics, interaction (the audience sings too!)… Drinks, cakes

Free participation

Ven a disfrutar de un Concierto de Navidad en la Iglesia Protestante con :

Chansons et confidences – Pialat y Théozed

Un momento cálido y festivo, para grandes y pequeños, con composiciones navideñas y clásicos, interacción (¡el público también canta!)… Bebidas, pasteles

Participación libre

Besuchen Sie ein Weihnachtskonzert im protestantischen Tempel mit :

Chansons et confidences – Pialat und Théozed

Ein festlicher und herzlicher Moment für Groß und Klein, Kompositionen und Weihnachtsklassiker, Interaktion (das Publikum singt auch!)… Getränke, Kuchen

Freie Teilnahme

