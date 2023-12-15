Concert Pialat et Theozed Place du Docteur André Cayla Bergerac
Concert Pialat et Theozed Place du Docteur André Cayla Bergerac, 15 décembre 2023, Bergerac.
Bergerac,Dordogne
Venez assister à un Concert de Noël au temple protestant avec :
Chansons et confidences – Pialat et Théozed
Un moment festif et chaleureux, pour petits et grands, compositions et classiques de Noël, de l’interaction (le public chante aussi!)… Boissons, gâteaux
Libre participation.
2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-15 . .
Place du Docteur André Cayla Temple protestant
Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and enjoy a Christmas Concert at the Protestant Church with :
Chansons et confidences – Pialat and Théozed
A warm and festive moment, for young and old, with compositions and Christmas classics, interaction (the audience sings too!)… Drinks, cakes
Free participation
Ven a disfrutar de un Concierto de Navidad en la Iglesia Protestante con :
Chansons et confidences – Pialat y Théozed
Un momento cálido y festivo, para grandes y pequeños, con composiciones navideñas y clásicos, interacción (¡el público también canta!)… Bebidas, pasteles
Participación libre
Besuchen Sie ein Weihnachtskonzert im protestantischen Tempel mit :
Chansons et confidences – Pialat und Théozed
Ein festlicher und herzlicher Moment für Groß und Klein, Kompositionen und Weihnachtsklassiker, Interaktion (das Publikum singt auch!)… Getränke, Kuchen
Freie Teilnahme
Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides