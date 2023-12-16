Marché de Noël de Saint-Bauzille-de-Putois Place du Christ Saint-Bauzille-de-Putois, 16 décembre 2023, Saint-Bauzille-de-Putois.

Saint-Bauzille-de-Putois,Hérault

Cette année, le Marché de Noël se déroulera le samedi 16 décembre sur la Place du Christ.

Il réunira tous types de marchands et de nombreuses animations, tout pour passer un moment convivial accompagné d’un vin chaud ou d’une bonne crêpe..

2023-12-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 18:00:00. .

Place du Christ

Saint-Bauzille-de-Putois 34190 Hérault Occitanie



This year, the Christmas Market will take place on Saturday December 16 in the Place du Christ.

It will bring together all types of merchants and a wide range of entertainment, making for a convivial moment accompanied by mulled wine or a good crêpe.

Este año, el Mercado de Navidad tendrá lugar el sábado 16 de diciembre en la plaza del Cristo.

Reunirá a todo tipo de comerciantes y un sinfín de animaciones, por lo que será un lugar ideal para pasar un momento de convivencia acompañado de vino caliente o un buen crêpe.

Der diesjährige Weihnachtsmarkt findet am Samstag, den 16. Dezember auf dem Place du Christ statt.

Er vereint alle Arten von Händlern und zahlreiche Animationen, alles, um einen gemütlichen Moment mit einem Glühwein oder einem guten Crêpe zu verbringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par ADT34