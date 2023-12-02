Tourbi-rond Place du Château de la Rebmatt Erstein, 2 décembre 2023, Erstein.

Erstein,Bas-Rhin

Spectacle inventif autour de la matière papier, des formes géométriques mêlées aux élégantes nuances du saxophone pour raconter le chemin d’un petit être en construction d’identité le tout dans l’univers magique de Noël..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

Place du Château de la Rebmatt

Erstein 67150 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



An inventive show using paper and geometric shapes blended with the elegant nuances of the saxophone to tell the story of a little being in the process of building an identity, all set in the magical world of Christmas.

Un ingenioso espectáculo que utiliza el papel, las formas geométricas y los elegantes matices del saxofón para contar la historia de una personita en proceso de construcción de su identidad, todo ello ambientado en el mágico mundo de la Navidad.

Einfallsreiche Aufführung rund um das Material Papier, geometrische Formen und die eleganten Nuancen des Saxophons, um den Weg eines kleinen Wesens auf dem Weg zur Identität zu erzählen, und das alles in der magischen Welt von Weihnachten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par Office de tourisme du grand Ried