Table’au Château d’Augerville Place du Château Augerville-la-Rivière
Catégories d’Évènement:
Table’au Château d’Augerville Place du Château Augerville-la-Rivière, 25 novembre 2023, Augerville-la-Rivière.
Augerville-la-Rivière,Loiret
Exposition de peinture de trois artistes ( Laura Millet, Laurene Pinon et Laly) et dessin à l’encre en live du Château.
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. EUR.
Place du Château
Augerville-la-Rivière 45330 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Painting exhibition by three artists (Laura Millet, Laurene Pinon and Laly) and live ink drawing at the Château
Exposición de pinturas de tres artistas (Laura Millet, Laurene Pinon y Laly) y dibujo a tinta en directo en el Château
Gemäldeausstellung von drei Künstlerinnen ( Laura Millet, Laurene Pinon und Laly) und Live-Tintenzeichnung des Schlosses
Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par OT GRAND PITHIVERAIS