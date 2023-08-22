- Cet évènement est passé
Couleurs patrimoine bâti – Panat Place du château à Panat Clairvaux-d’Aveyron
Les couleurs du patrimoine bâti par Scarlett Bonhoure à Panat..
2023-08-22 fin : 2023-08-22 . EUR.
Place du château à Panat
Clairvaux-d’Aveyron 12330 Aveyron Occitanie
The colors of built heritage by Scarlett Bonhoure in Panat.
Los colores del patrimonio construido por Scarlett Bonhoure en Panat.
Die Farben des baulichen Erbes von Scarlett Bonhoure in Panat.
