FÊTE DE LA FONTAINE Place du Chanoine Kirch Sarreguemines, 5 août 2023, Sarreguemines.

Sarreguemines,Moselle

Festival musical organisé par l’association A2im avec un concert rock en point d’orgue le samedi soir et une scène ouverte où se succèdent de nombreux artistes locaux tout au long du week-end.

Restauration sur place tout le temps du festival.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-05 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-05 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place du Chanoine Kirch Quartier de Welferding

Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est



Music festival organized by the A2im association, with a rock concert on Saturday evening and an open stage featuring a host of local artists throughout the weekend.

Catering on site throughout the festival.

Festival de música organizado por la asociación A2im, con un concierto de rock como plato fuerte el sábado por la noche y un escenario abierto en el que actuarán numerosos artistas locales durante todo el fin de semana.

Habrá servicio de catering durante todo el festival.

Vom Verein A2im organisiertes Musikfestival mit einem Rockkonzert als Höhepunkt am Samstagabend und einer offenen Bühne, auf der das ganze Wochenende über zahlreiche lokale Künstler auftreten.

Verpflegung vor Ort während der gesamten Dauer des Festivals.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES