Balade contée et chantée à Salignac-Eyvigues Place du Champ-de-Mars Salignac-Eyvigues, 9 septembre 2023, Salignac-Eyvigues.

Salignac-Eyvigues,Dordogne

Balade de 5 km autour de Salignac et au sein de son cœur historique. Ponctuation par 7 haltes : contes et chants. Une des saynètes sera contée dans la cour du château.

Un temps de convivialité vous sera ensuite proposé sous la halle du village pour terminer la manifestation : apéritif local, tourin et pâtisseries maison.

Une façon originale de faire connaissance avec notre village et son histoire !

Prévoir gobelet, cuillère et bol..

2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-09 . EUR.

Place du Champ-de-Mars

Salignac-Eyvigues 24590 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



5 km walk around Salignac and its historic heart. Punctuated by 7 stops: storytelling and singing. One of the skits will be performed in the château courtyard.

The walk ends with a convivial time in the village hall, with a local aperitif, tourin and home-made pastries.

An original way to get to know our village and its history!

Please bring cup, spoon and bowl.

Recorrido de 5 km por Salignac y su centro histórico. Con 7 paradas: cuentacuentos y canciones. Uno de los sketches se representará en el patio del castillo.

El paseo termina con un momento de convivencia en el salón del pueblo, donde podrá disfrutar de un aperitivo local, tourin y pasteles caseros.

Una manera original de conocer nuestro pueblo y su historia

Traiga su taza, su cuchara y su cuenco.

5 km lange Wanderung um Salignac und durch seinen historischen Stadtkern. Punktierung durch 7 Haltestellen: Märchen und Gesang. Eine der Sketche wird im Schlosshof erzählt.

Zum Abschluss der Veranstaltung wird Ihnen in der Dorfhalle ein geselliges Beisammensein angeboten: lokaler Aperitif, Turin und hausgemachtes Gebäck.

Eine originelle Art, unser Dorf und seine Geschichte kennen zu lernen!

Becher, Löffel und Schüssel mitbringen.

