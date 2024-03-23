Concert > FFF + Première partie Place du Champ-de-Mars Saint-Lô, 23 mars 2024, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Rendez-vous le 23 mars prochain à la salle « Le Normandy » de Saint-Lô, pour un concert du groupe « FFF » + Première partie.

« C’est un fait: malgré les très longues vingt-trois années qui ont passé depuis la sortie de Vierge, leur dernier album en date, les quatre membres de FFF n’ont jamais pensé un seul instant à se séparer : “il fallait juste que les planètes s’alignent”.

Marco Prince, Nicolas Baby, Yarol Poupaud et Krichou Monthieu reviennent en novembre 2023 avec un nouvel album, baptisé I SCREAM, pour le jaillissement des tripes qu’il représente, et renouera en mars 2024 avec la scène, son tout premier amour, le long d’une tournée partout en France avec leur fusion de rock et de funk parée pour faire balloter les corps dans un tourbillon charnel :

“Les concerts, c’est notre espace de jeu, l’absence d’interdit absolu. On sait quand on part mais jamais quand on revient. On a toujours aimé ça plus que tout” ».

2024-03-23 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-23 . .

Place du Champ-de-Mars

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



Join us on March 23 at Saint-Lô’s « Le Normandy » venue, for a concert by the band « FFF » + Opening act.

« It’s a fact: despite the long twenty-three years that have passed since the release of Vierge, their latest album, the four members of FFF have never for a moment thought of splitting up: ?the planets just had to align?

Marco Prince, Nicolas Baby, Yarol Poupaud and Krichou Monthieu return in November 2023 with a new album, christened I SCREAM, for the gutsy outpouring it represents, and in March 2024 will return to the stage, their very first love, on a tour across France with their fusion of rock and funk ready to send bodies swaying in a carnal whirlwind:

concerts are our playground, the absence of absolute prohibition. We know when we’re leaving, but never when we’re coming back. We’ve always loved that more than anything else?

Únase a nosotros el 23 de marzo en Le Normandy de Saint-Lô para asistir a un concierto de FFF + teloneros.

es un hecho: a pesar de los veintitrés años que han pasado desde la publicación de Vierge, su último álbum, los cuatro miembros de FFF nunca han pensado en separarse: « los planetas tenían que alinearse ».

Marco Prince, Nicolas Baby, Yarol Poupaud y Krichou Monthieu volverán en noviembre de 2023 con un nuevo álbum, llamado I SCREAM, por el sonido visceral que representa, y en marzo de 2024 regresarán a los escenarios, su primer amor, en una gira por toda Francia con su fusión de rock y funk, dispuestos a hacer vibrar los cuerpos en un torbellino carnal:

los conciertos son nuestro patio de recreo, donde nada está absolutamente prohibido. Sabemos cuándo nos vamos, pero nunca cuándo volvemos. Siempre nos ha gustado eso más que nada..

Wir treffen uns am 23. März im Saal « Le Normandy » in Saint-Lô für ein Konzert der Gruppe « FFF » + Première partie.

« Es ist eine Tatsache, dass die vier Mitglieder von FFF trotz der 23 Jahre, die seit der Veröffentlichung ihres letzten Albums Vierge vergangen sind, nie daran gedacht haben, sich aufzulösen.

Marco Prince, Nicolas Baby, Yarol Poupaud und Krichou Monthieu kehren im November 2023 mit einem neuen Album zurück, das sie I SCREAM tauften, weil es so viel Mut macht. Im März 2024 werden sie ihre erste Liebe, die Bühne, wiederbeleben und mit ihrer Fusion aus Rock und Funk durch ganz Frankreich touren, um die Körper in einen fleischlichen Wirbel zu versetzen:

… Konzerte sind unser Spielraum, es gibt kein absolutes Verbot. Wir wissen, wann wir gehen, aber nie, wann wir zurückkommen. Wir haben es immer über alles geliebt… »

Mise à jour le 2023-11-12 par Attitude Manche