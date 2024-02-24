Concert > Hot Road 56 Place du Champ-de-Mars Saint-Lô, 24 février 2024, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Rendez-vous le 24 février prochain à la salle « Le Normandy » de Saint-Lô, pour un concert du groupe « Hot Road 56 ».

« Hot Road 56 » fête ses 20 ans !!!

Derrière ce patronyme aux consonances américaines se cachent deux vieux routiers (mais néanmoins sympas !…) du Rock’N’Roll normand, Gilles (guitare & chant) ancien Hillbilly Cats de Caen ; et Mickey (contrebasse & chant) ancien Blue Moon Boys de Granville. Soutenus par la rythmique d’acier de leur batteur Alex (également batteur de Noïd, 9MW et de Pan D), ces amoureux des 50’s et de belles cylindrées se sont réunis par passion. Remontez le temps à bord de leur bolide au moteur gonflé par quelques reprises intemporelles (Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Elvis Presley et autres Chuck Berry…) et par des compositions qui n’ont pas à rougir devant leurs aînées. Et ne vous y trompez pas ! Même si les amplis Fender, les guitares vintages et les micros chromés sont d’époque, leur son et leur énergie n’ont rien à envier au Rock actuel. D’autant qu’avec la version « De Luxe » (harmonica et section de cuivres), ils peuvent mettre de la nitro dans leur mélange, histoire de donner des accents country, rockin’ blues et swing à leurs concerts.

De quoi décoiffer toutes les bananes de l’hexagone !.

2024-02-24 20:30:00 fin : 2024-02-24 . .

Place du Champ-de-Mars

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



Join us on February 24 at Saint-Lô’s « Le Normandy » venue, for a concert by the band « Hot Road 56 ».

« Hot Road 56 celebrates its 20th anniversary!!!

Behind this American-sounding name lie two old hands (but nice guys nonetheless!?) of Norman Rock?N?Roll, Gilles (guitar & vocals) former Hillbilly Cats from Caen; and Mickey (double bass & vocals) former Blue Moon Boys from Granville. Backed by the steely rhythm of their drummer Alex (also drummer for Noïd, 9MW and Pan D), these lovers of the 50?s and beautiful motorcycles have come together out of passion. Take a trip back in time aboard their engine-powered racing car, with a few timeless covers (Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry?) and compositions that have no reason to be ashamed of their elders. And make no mistake about it! Even if the Fender amps, vintage guitars and chrome pickups are vintage, their sound and energy have nothing to envy of today?s rock. And with the « De Luxe » version (harmonica and brass section), they can add a little nitro to the mix, giving their concerts a country, rockin? blues and swing feel.

Enough to shake up all the bananas in France!

Únase a nosotros el 24 de febrero en Le Normandy de Saint-Lô para asistir a un concierto de Hot Road 56.

« Hot Road 56 celebra su 20º aniversario

Detrás de este nombre tan americano se esconden dos veteranos del rock and roll normando, Gilles (guitarra y voz), ex Hillbilly Cats de Caen, y Mickey (contrabajo y voz), ex Blue Moon Boys de Granville. Respaldados por el férreo ritmo de su batería Alex (también batería de Noïd, 9MW y Pan D), estos amantes de los años 50 y de las bellas motos se han unido por pasión. Un viaje en el tiempo a bordo de su veloz vehículo, alimentado por un puñado de versiones intemporales (Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Elvis Presley y Chuck Berry, por citar sólo algunas) y composiciones que no tienen por qué avergonzarse de sus mayores. Y no se equivoquen Aunque los amplificadores Fender, las guitarras vintage y las pastillas cromadas sean de época, su sonido y su energía no tienen nada que envidiar al rock actual. Y con la versión « De Luxe » (armónica y sección de metales), pueden añadir un poco de nitro a la mezcla para dar a sus conciertos un sabor country, rockin? blues y swing.

Suficiente para dejar boquiabiertos a todos los bananeros de Francia

Treffen Sie sich am 24. Februar im Saal « Le Normandy » in Saint-Lô für ein Konzert der Gruppe « Hot Road 56 ».

« Hot Road 56 » feiert seinen 20. Geburtstag!!!

Hinter diesem amerikanisch klingenden Namen verbergen sich zwei alte (aber dennoch sympathische!?) Hasen des normannischen Rock?N?Roll: Gilles (Gitarre & Gesang), ehemals Hillbilly Cats aus Caen; und Mickey (Kontrabass & Gesang), ehemals Blue Moon Boys aus Granville. Unterstützt vom stählernen Rhythmus ihres Schlagzeugers Alex (auch Schlagzeuger von Noïd, 9MW und Pan D), haben sich diese Liebhaber der 50er Jahre und schöner Autos aus Leidenschaft zusammengefunden. Fahren Sie an Bord ihres Boliden in die Vergangenheit, dessen Motor durch einige zeitlose Coverversionen (Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Elvis Presley und Chuck Berry?) und eigene Kompositionen aufgepumpt wird, die sich vor ihren älteren Vorbildern nicht zu verstecken brauchen. Und lassen Sie sich nicht täuschen! Auch wenn die Fender-Verstärker, die Vintage-Gitarren und die verchromten Mikrofone aus der Zeit stammen, stehen ihr Sound und ihre Energie dem heutigen Rock in nichts nach. Mit der « De Luxe »-Version (Mundharmonika und Bläsersatz) können sie sogar Nitro in ihre Mischung geben, um ihren Konzerten einen Country-, Rockin’ Blues- oder Swing-Akzent zu verleihen.

Das wird die Bananen in ganz Frankreich durcheinander bringen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par Attitude Manche