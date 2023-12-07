Cinémobile – Décembre 2023 Place du Champ de Foire Lignières, 7 décembre 2023, Lignières.

Lignières,Cher

Ce mois-ci, le cinémobile vous propose 3 films à l’affiche : une comédie française avec Louane et Michel Blanc, un film d’animation pour enfants et un biopic de l’Abbé Pierre..

Jeudi 2023-12-07 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-07 . 6.2 EUR.

Place du Champ de Foire

Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



This month, the Cinémobile is showing 3 films: a French comedy starring Louane and Michel Blanc, an animated children’s film and a biopic of Abbé Pierre.

Este mes, el Cinémobile proyecta 3 películas: una comedia francesa protagonizada por Louane y Michel Blanc, una película de animación para niños y un biopic del Abbé Pierre.

Diesen Monat stehen im Kinomobil drei Filme auf dem Programm: eine französische Komödie mit Louane und Michel Blanc, ein Animationsfilm für Kinder und ein Biopic über Abbé Pierre.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OT LIGNIERES