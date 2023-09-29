Chorale « Y’en a marre » Place du champ de foire La Crèche, 29 septembre 2023, La Crèche.

La Crèche,Deux-Sèvres

Musique – Chanson

Créé en 2012, le choeur « Y’en a Marre » compte 40 choristes. Leur répertoire, volontairement engagé et épris de liberté, chante Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud et bien d’autres encore.

Durée 1h15.

Place du champ de foire Salle Clouzot

La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Music – Song

Created in 2012, the « Y’en a Marre » choir comprises 40 choristers. Their repertoire, deliberately committed and freedom-loving, sings Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud and many others.

Running time 1h15

Música – Canción

Creado en 2012, el coro « Y’en a Marre » cuenta con 40 cantantes. Su repertorio, deliberadamente comprometido y amante de la libertad, canta a Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud y muchos otros.

Duración 1h15

Musik – Lied

Der 2012 gegründete Chor « Y’en a Marre » zählt 40 Sängerinnen und Sänger. Ihr Repertoire ist bewusst engagiert und freiheitsliebend und singt von Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud und vielen anderen.

Dauer 1h15

