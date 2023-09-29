Chorale « Y’en a marre » Place du champ de foire La Crèche
La Crèche,Deux-Sèvres
Musique – Chanson
Créé en 2012, le choeur « Y’en a Marre » compte 40 choristes. Leur répertoire, volontairement engagé et épris de liberté, chante Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud et bien d’autres encore.
Durée 1h15.
2023-09-29 fin : 2023-09-29 . EUR.
Place du champ de foire Salle Clouzot
La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Music – Song
Created in 2012, the « Y’en a Marre » choir comprises 40 choristers. Their repertoire, deliberately committed and freedom-loving, sings Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud and many others.
Running time 1h15
Música – Canción
Creado en 2012, el coro « Y’en a Marre » cuenta con 40 cantantes. Su repertorio, deliberadamente comprometido y amante de la libertad, canta a Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud y muchos otros.
Duración 1h15
Musik – Lied
Der 2012 gegründete Chor « Y’en a Marre » zählt 40 Sängerinnen und Sänger. Ihr Repertoire ist bewusst engagiert und freiheitsliebend und singt von Léo Ferré, Jean Ferrat, Bernard Lavilliers, Renaud und vielen anderen.
Dauer 1h15
