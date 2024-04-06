Dun fête Pâques place du champ de foire Dun-le-Palestel, 6 avril 2024, Dun-le-Palestel.

Dun-le-Palestel,Creuse

Dun fête Pâques avec Dunoiz’animations:

– Samedi 15/04 : de 15h à 17h Chasse aux oeufs au Parc Benjamin Bord, entrée gratuite, à partir de 19h Entrecôte Frites sous la Halle du Champ de foire (Tarif 12€, réservation au 06 60 27 24 87 ), ambiance musicale avec l’Entente musicale Bussiere/Bonnat et à 22h Feu d’Artifice

– Dimanche 16/04 : à 15h Défilé de chars animé

Et une fête foraine tout le week-end!.

2024-04-06 fin : 2024-04-07

place du champ de foire

Dun-le-Palestel 23800 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Dun celebrates Easter with Dunoiz’animations:

– Saturday 15/04: from 3pm to 5pm Egg hunt in the Parc Benjamin Bord, free entry, from 7pm Entrecôte Frites in the Halle du Champ de foire (Tariff 12?, book on 06 60 27 24 87 ), musical entertainment with the Entente musicale Bussiere/Bonnat and at 10pm Fireworks

– Sunday 16/04: at 3pm Float Parade

And a funfair all weekend long!

Dun celebra la Pascua con Dunoiz’animations:

– Sábado 15/04: de 15:00 a 17:00 horas Búsqueda del huevo en el Parque Benjamin Bord, entrada gratuita, a partir de las 19:00 horas Entrecot Frites en el Halle du Champ de foire (Precio 12?, reservar en el 06 60 27 24 87 ), animación musical con la Entente musicale Bussiere/Bonnat y a las 22:00 horas Fuegos artificiales

– Domingo 16/04: a las 15:00 Desfile de carrozas con animaciones

Y parque de atracciones durante todo el fin de semana

Dun feiert Ostern mit Dunoiz’animations:

– Samstag, 15.04.: von 15 bis 17 Uhr Eiersuche im Parc Benjamin Bord, Eintritt frei, ab 19 Uhr Entrecôte Frites in der Halle des Messegeländes (Preis 12?, Reservierung unter 06 60 27 24 87 ), musikalische Untermalung durch die Entente musicale Bussiere/Bonnat und um 22 Uhr Feuerwerk

– Sonntag, 16.04.: um 15 Uhr Wagenparade mit Animation

Und das ganze Wochenende über ein Jahrmarkt!

