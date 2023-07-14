Le 14 juillet à Luzech Place du canal Luzech, 14 juillet 2023, Luzech.

Luzech,Lot

Le 14 juillet, venez participer à un concours de pétanque organisé par La Pétanque Luzechoise et profitez d’une soirée conviviale autour de moules frites préparées par La Poêle Gourmande.

Une buvette sera également à votre disposition pour vous rafraîchir tout au long de la journée et de la soirée.

Et le soir DJ Alex est aux platines !!

Venez nombreux pour passer un moment agréable en famille ou entre amis !

Pensez à réserver.

2023-07-14 15:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 . 2 EUR.

Place du canal

Luzech 46140 Lot Occitanie



On July 14th, come and take part in a pétanque competition organized by La Pétanque Luzechoise, and enjoy a convivial evening of moules frites prepared by La Poêle Gourmande.

A refreshment bar will be available throughout the day and evening.

And in the evening, DJ Alex will be on the decks!

Come one, come all, and have a great time with family and friends!

Don’t forget to book

El 14 de julio, participe en una competición de petanca organizada por La Pétanque Luzechoise y disfrute de una agradable velada a base de mejillones y patatas fritas preparadas por La Poêle Gourmande.

También habrá un bar de refrescos disponible durante todo el día y la noche.

Y por la noche, DJ Alex estará a los platos

Venid todos a pasarlo en grande con la familia y los amigos

No olvide reservar

Nehmen Sie am 14. Juli an einem Boule-Wettbewerb teil, der von La Pétanque Luzechoise organisiert wird, und genießen Sie einen geselligen Abend bei Moules frites, die von La Poêle Gourmande zubereitet werden.

Außerdem steht Ihnen den ganzen Tag und Abend über ein Getränkestand zur Verfügung, an dem Sie sich erfrischen können.

Und am Abend steht DJ Alex an den Plattentellern!!!

Kommen Sie zahlreich und verbringen Sie einen angenehmen Moment mit der Familie oder mit Freunden!

Denken Sie an eine Reservierung

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT CVL Vignoble