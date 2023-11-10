Chicandier & Mathou Cann – Matin chantant Place du Breuil Le Puy-en-Velay, 10 novembre 2023, Le Puy-en-Velay.

Le Puy-en-Velay,Haute-Loire

Avec : Laurent Regairaz et

Mathias Cannariato



Quand l’un touche le fond, l’autre creuse !.

2023-11-10 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 . .

Place du Breuil

Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



With : Laurent Regairaz and

Mathias Cannariato



When one hits rock bottom, the other digs in!

Con : Laurent Regairaz y

Mathias Cannariato



Cuando uno toca fondo, el otro se atrinchera

Mit : Laurent Regairaz und

Mathias Cannariato



Wenn der eine den Boden berührt, gräbt der andere!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay