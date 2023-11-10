Chicandier & Mathou Cann – Matin chantant Place du Breuil Le Puy-en-Velay
Chicandier & Mathou Cann – Matin chantant Place du Breuil Le Puy-en-Velay, 10 novembre 2023, Le Puy-en-Velay.
Le Puy-en-Velay,Haute-Loire
Avec : Laurent Regairaz et
Mathias Cannariato
Quand l’un touche le fond, l’autre creuse !.
Place du Breuil
Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
With : Laurent Regairaz and
Mathias Cannariato
When one hits rock bottom, the other digs in!
Con : Laurent Regairaz y
Mathias Cannariato
Cuando uno toca fondo, el otro se atrinchera
Mit : Laurent Regairaz und
Mathias Cannariato
Wenn der eine den Boden berührt, gräbt der andere!
