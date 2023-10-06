Trois café gourmands Place du Breuil Le Puy-en-Velay, 6 octobre 2023, Le Puy-en-Velay.

Le Puy-en-Velay,Haute-Loire

Trois Café Gourmand invite à larguer les amarres, convoque la nostalgie scolaire et buissonnière, affirme sa croyance de l’amitié envers et contre tout..

2023-10-06

Place du Breuil

Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Trois Café Gourmand invites us to cast off from our moorings, summons up nostalgia for school and playing hooky, and affirms our belief in friendship against all odds.

Trois Café Gourmand te invita a soltar amarras, evoca la nostalgia del colegio y de hacer novillos, y afirma tu fe en la amistad contra viento y marea.

Drei Café Gourmand lädt zum Loslassen ein, beschwört Schul- und Schulschwänzernostalgie herauf und bekräftigt seinen Glauben an die Freundschaft gegen alle Widerstände.

