TÉLÉTHON Place du Bosquet Villefort
TÉLÉTHON Place du Bosquet Villefort, 9 décembre 2023, Villefort.
Villefort,Lozère
L’amicale des sapeurs pompiers de Villefort vous propose, au profit du téléthon :
Tir à la corde et vente de petits objets pompiers et téléthon
Participation libre….
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. EUR.
Place du Bosquet
Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie
The Villefort firefighters’ association will be holding an event in aid of the telethon:
Tug-of-war and sale of small fire and telethon items
Free participation…
La asociación de bomberos de Villefort organiza un acto para recaudar fondos para el telemaratón:
Tira y afloja y venta de pequeños objetos de los bomberos y del telemaratón
Participación gratuita…
Der Freundeskreis der Feuerwehr von Villefort bietet Ihnen zugunsten des Telethon :
Seilziehen und Verkauf von kleinen Gegenständen der Feuerwehr und des Telethons
Freie Teilnahme…
Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère