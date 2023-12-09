TÉLÉTHON Place du Bosquet Villefort, 9 décembre 2023, Villefort.

Villefort,Lozère

L’amicale des sapeurs pompiers de Villefort vous propose, au profit du téléthon :

Tir à la corde et vente de petits objets pompiers et téléthon

Participation libre….

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. EUR.

Place du Bosquet

Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie



The Villefort firefighters’ association will be holding an event in aid of the telethon:

Tug-of-war and sale of small fire and telethon items

Free participation…

La asociación de bomberos de Villefort organiza un acto para recaudar fondos para el telemaratón:

Tira y afloja y venta de pequeños objetos de los bomberos y del telemaratón

Participación gratuita…

Der Freundeskreis der Feuerwehr von Villefort bietet Ihnen zugunsten des Telethon :

Seilziehen und Verkauf von kleinen Gegenständen der Feuerwehr und des Telethons

Freie Teilnahme…

