Stage de sculpture Place du Bignot Salies-de-Béarn, 11 novembre 2023, Salies-de-Béarn.

Salies-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Pratique du modelage, taille de pierre et de bois sur un projet personnel (simple) auquel vous pouvez d’ores et déjà réfléchi. Apportez vos photos, croquis ou autres sources d’inspiration et nous étudierons la faisabilité du projet quitte à le modifier en fonction de ce critère important. Les outils sont prêtés, vous pouvez apporter vos matériaux récupérés (bois, pierres) sinon nous verrons sur place…. Ayez un tablier, quelques feuilles cartonnées pour faire des gabarits, crayon, gomme, gros feutres. Le repas de midi se fait sous forme d’auberge espagnole.

Vous repartirez avec votre idée concrétisée au choix en terre, pierre ou bois. Les débutants commenceront par du bas-relief et les confirmés pourront s’attaquer à la ronde-bosse.

Le prix est de 65 euros pour les 2 jours, il comprend la cotisation qui permet par la suite de bénéficier de l’atelier à l’année..

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-12 17:30:00. EUR.

Place du Bignot

Salies-de-Béarn 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Practice modeling, stone and wood carving on a (simple) personal project that you can already think about. Bring us your photos, sketches or other sources of inspiration, and we’ll study the feasibility of the project, even if we have to modify it to take account of this important criterion. Tools are on loan, but you can bring your own materials (wood, stones) or we’ll see on site…. Bring an apron, a few sheets of cardboard for templates, pencil, eraser and large felt-tip pens. Lunch will take the form of a « auberge espagnole ».

You’ll leave with your own idea, in your choice of clay, stone or wood. Beginners can start with bas-relief, while more experienced participants can tackle ronde-bosse.

The price is 65 euros for 2 days, including a membership fee which entitles you to use the workshop all year round.

Práctica de modelado, talla en piedra y madera sobre un proyecto personal (sencillo) en el que ya puedas pensar. Trae tus fotos, bocetos u otras fuentes de inspiración y estudiaremos la viabilidad del proyecto, incluso si tenemos que modificarlo según este importante criterio. Las herramientas se prestan, puedes traer tus propios materiales (madera, piedras) sino lo veremos en el spot…. Trae un delantal, algunas hojas de cartón para hacer plantillas, lápiz, goma de borrar, rotuladores grandes. El almuerzo será en forma de posada española.

Saldrás con tu propia idea en arcilla, piedra o madera. Los principiantes empezarán con el bajorrelieve y los más experimentados podrán trabajar la ronde-bosse.

El precio es de 65 euros por los dos días, incluida la cuota de socio que permite beneficiarse del taller durante todo el año.

Modellieren, Stein- und Holzschnitt an einem persönlichen (einfachen) Projekt, über das Sie sich bereits Gedanken machen können. Bringen Sie Ihre Fotos, Skizzen oder andere Inspirationsquellen mit und wir werden die Durchführbarkeit des Projekts prüfen, auch wenn wir es in Bezug auf dieses wichtige Kriterium abändern müssen. Die Werkzeuge werden ausgeliehen, Sie können Ihre gesammelten Materialien (Holz, Steine) mitbringen, ansonsten werden wir vor Ort sehen….. Bringen Sie eine Schürze, einige Pappbögen für Schablonen, Bleistift, Radiergummi, dicke Filzstifte mit. Das Mittagessen wird in Form einer Auberge espagnole eingenommen.

Sie gehen mit Ihrer konkretisierten Idee nach Hause, die Sie wahlweise in Ton, Stein oder Holz umsetzen können. Anfänger beginnen mit Flachreliefs und Fortgeschrittene können sich mit Rundbossen beschäftigen.

Der Preis beträgt 65 Euro für die zwei Tage und beinhaltet den Mitgliedsbeitrag, der es Ihnen ermöglicht, das Atelier das ganze Jahr über zu nutzen.

