Concert Hispanic Place du 8 Mai Vendays-Montalivet, 9 août 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.

Vendays-Montalivet,Gironde

Dans le cadre des Scènes d’Été : Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai ou Salle Sirougnet (selon météo).

2023-08-09 fin : 2023-08-09 . .

Place du 8 Mai

Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the Scènes d’Été festival: Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai or Salle Sirougnet (weather permitting)

En el marco del festival Scènes d’Été: Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai o Salle Sirougnet (si el tiempo lo permite)

Im Rahmen der Scènes d’Été: Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai oder Salle Sirougnet (wetterabhängig)

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT Vendays-Montalivet