Concert Hispanic Place du 8 Mai Vendays-Montalivet
Concert Hispanic Place du 8 Mai Vendays-Montalivet, 9 août 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.
Vendays-Montalivet,Gironde
Dans le cadre des Scènes d’Été : Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai ou Salle Sirougnet (selon météo).
Place du 8 Mai
Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
As part of the Scènes d’Été festival: Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai or Salle Sirougnet (weather permitting)
En el marco del festival Scènes d’Été: Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai o Salle Sirougnet (si el tiempo lo permite)
Im Rahmen der Scènes d’Été: Cuarteto Tafi – Place du 8 mai oder Salle Sirougnet (wetterabhängig)
