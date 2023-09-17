Opération éco-citoyenne « En Levet les déchets » Place du 8 Mai Levet, 17 septembre 2023, Levet.

Levet,Cher

Pour la 4ème année consécutive, la municipalité organise une matinée éco-citoyenne pour une ville et une nature plus propre !.

Dimanche 2023-09-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . EUR.

Place du 8 Mai

Levet 18340 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



For the 4th consecutive year, the municipality is organizing an eco-citizen morning for a cleaner city and nature!

Por cuarto año consecutivo, el ayuntamiento organiza una mañana eco-ciudadana para ayudar a mantener nuestra ciudad y nuestro campo más limpios

Im vierten Jahr in Folge organisiert die Stadtverwaltung einen Öko-Bürgermorgen für eine sauberere Stadt und eine sauberere Natur!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-14 par OT LIGNIERES