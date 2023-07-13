Cochon à la broche – Les gueuletons du Bistrot Place du 8 mai 1945 Saint-Jean-Ligoure, 13 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-Ligoure.

Avec l’été, c’est le retour du cochon à la broche au Bistrot Saint-Jean. Ambiance conviviale assurée ! Tous les jeudis soirs à partir du 29 juin. Réservation (fortement) conseillée : 05 87 50 30 89..

2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 21:00:00. .

Place du 8 mai 1945

Saint-Jean-Ligoure 87260 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Summer brings the return of the pig on the spit at Bistrot Saint-Jean. A convivial atmosphere guaranteed! Every Thursday evening from June 29. Reservations (strongly recommended): 05 87 50 30 89.

En verano, vuelve el cerdo al asador en el Bistrot Saint-Jean. Ambiente agradable garantizado Todos los jueves por la noche a partir del 29 de junio. Reserva (muy recomendable): 05 87 50 30 89.

Mit dem Sommer kehrt auch das Schwein am Spieß ins Bistrot Saint-Jean zurück. Gesellige Atmosphäre garantiert! Jeden Donnerstagabend ab dem 29. Juni. Reservierung (dringend empfohlen): 05 87 50 30 89.

