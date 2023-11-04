Terr’HistoireS 2023 Place du 8 mai 1945 La Chapelaude
Catégories d’Évènement:
Terr’HistoireS 2023 Place du 8 mai 1945 La Chapelaude, 4 novembre 2023, La Chapelaude.
La Chapelaude,Allier
“Hommage aux écrivains du Pays d’Huriel, George Sand et Gaston Pradillon”.
2023-11-04 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . .
Place du 8 mai 1945 Salle des Fêtes
La Chapelaude 03380 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
a tribute to the writers of the Pays d’Huriel, George Sand and Gaston Pradillon?
¿Un homenaje a los escritores hurdanos George Sand y Gaston Pradillon?
hommage an die Schriftsteller des Pays d’Huriel, George Sand und Gaston Pradillon?
Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ