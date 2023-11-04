Terr’HistoireS 2023 Place du 8 mai 1945 La Chapelaude, 4 novembre 2023, La Chapelaude.

La Chapelaude,Allier

“Hommage aux écrivains du Pays d’Huriel, George Sand et Gaston Pradillon”.

2023-11-04 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

Place du 8 mai 1945 Salle des Fêtes

La Chapelaude 03380 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



a tribute to the writers of the Pays d’Huriel, George Sand and Gaston Pradillon?

¿Un homenaje a los escritores hurdanos George Sand y Gaston Pradillon?

hommage an die Schriftsteller des Pays d’Huriel, George Sand und Gaston Pradillon?

