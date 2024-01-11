CONCERT – DUO ALCHIMIE Place du 14 Juillet Béziers, 11 janvier 2024, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Invitant à découvrir le « best of » du répertoire pour violon et violoncelle, le duo fera voyager le public en Europe de l’Est, en Espagne, en Italie, en Allemagne, pour une découverte ou une re-découverte des œuvres de Paganini, Haendal, De Falla, Bach…Avec Michael Seigle au violon et Nicolas Seigle au violoncelle. Réservation obligatoire..

2024-01-11 19:00:00 fin : 2024-01-11 . EUR.

Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Inviting us to discover the « best of » repertoire for violin and cello, the duo will take the audience on a journey to Eastern Europe, Spain, Italy and Germany, for a discovery or re-discovery of works by Paganini, Handel, De Falla, Bach…With Michael Seigle on violin and Nicolas Seigle on cello. Reservations essential.

Una invitación a descubrir « lo mejor » del repertorio para violín y violonchelo, el dúo llevará al público a un viaje por Europa del Este, España, Italia y Alemania, para descubrir o redescubrir obras de Paganini, Haendel, De Falla, Bach… Con Michael Seigle al violín y Nicolas Seigle al violonchelo. Reserva obligatoria.

Das Duo lädt dazu ein, das « Best of » des Repertoires für Violine und Cello zu entdecken und führt das Publikum nach Osteuropa, Spanien, Italien und Deutschland, um die Werke von Paganini, Händal, De Falla und Bach zu entdecken oder wiederzuentdecken… Mit Michael Seigle an der Violine und Nicolas Seigle am Cello. Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE