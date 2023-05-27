2023, L’ANNÉE JEAN MOULIN – CÉRÉMONIE – JOURNÉE NATIONALE DE LA RÉSISTANCE Place du 14 juillet, 27 mai 2023, Béziers.

En présence des personnalités et des associations d’anciens résistants et combattants.

Entrée libre..

2023-05-27 à 17:00:00

Place du 14 juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



In the presence of personalities and associations of former resistance fighters and combatants.

Free admission.

En presencia de personalidades y asociaciones de antiguos resistentes y combatientes.

Entrada gratuita.

In Anwesenheit von Persönlichkeiten und Vereinigungen ehemaliger Widerstandskämpfer und Kämpfer.

Freier Eintritt.

