2023, L’ANNÉE JEAN MOULIN – CÉRÉMONIE – JOURNÉE NATIONALE DE LA RÉSISTANCE Place du 14 juillet Béziers
2023, L’ANNÉE JEAN MOULIN – CÉRÉMONIE – JOURNÉE NATIONALE DE LA RÉSISTANCE Place du 14 juillet, 27 mai 2023, Béziers.
En présence des personnalités et des associations d’anciens résistants et combattants.
Entrée libre..
2023-05-27 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . .
Place du 14 juillet
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
In the presence of personalities and associations of former resistance fighters and combatants.
Free admission.
En presencia de personalidades y asociaciones de antiguos resistentes y combatientes.
Entrada gratuita.
In Anwesenheit von Persönlichkeiten und Vereinigungen ehemaliger Widerstandskämpfer und Kämpfer.
Freier Eintritt.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE