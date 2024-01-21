ORIGINE 80 – LES FORBANS, SACHA, LEOPOLD NORD, PHILIPPE CATALDO, IVANOV Place du 08 mai 45 Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

L’association Los Cantaïres del Païs est heureuse de vous proposer un concert exceptionnel qui réunira plusieurs stars des Années 80.

Vous pourrez y retrouver de très grands tubes pour faire la fête ensemble : des grands noms de la chanson française ….

2024-01-21 fin : 2024-01-21 17:30:00. EUR.

Place du 08 mai 45

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



The Los Cantaïres del Païs association is delighted to offer you an exceptional concert featuring several stars of the 80s.

You’ll be able to enjoy some of the greatest hits of all time, as well as some of the biggest names in French chanson …

La asociación Los Cantaïres del Païs se complace en ofrecerle un concierto excepcional con varias estrellas de los años 80.

Podrá recuperar algunos de los grandes éxitos de todos los tiempos, así como algunos de los grandes nombres de la chanson francesa…

Der Verein Los Cantaïres del Païs freut sich, Ihnen ein außergewöhnliches Konzert anbieten zu können, bei dem mehrere Stars der 80er Jahre auftreten werden.

Sie können dort sehr große Hits finden, um gemeinsam zu feiern: große Namen des französischen Chansons …

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par 48 – OT Margeride en Gevaudan