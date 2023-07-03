JEP – VISITE COMMENTÉE D’UNE ABBAYE FONDÉE EN 640 place Dom Calmet Senones, 3 juillet 2023, Senones.

Senones,Vosges

Dans le cadre des journées européennes du patrimoine, l’association du pays des abbayes vous propose de visiter et découvrir l’abbaye de Senones et son histoire :

Vers 640, St Gondelbert fonde une abbaye sur le Rabodeau.Les bâtiments

conventuels ont conservé la quasi-totalité de leur configuration du

XVIIIème siècle. L’église reconstruite en 1860 a gardé son clocher

médiéval. Une Abbaye qui a reçu Voltaire, un ensemble architectural

exceptionnel.. Tout public

Dimanche 10:00:00 fin : . 0 EUR.

place Dom Calmet

Senones 88210 Vosges Grand Est



Within the framework of the European Heritage Days, the association of the country of the abbeys proposes you to visit and discover the abbey of Senones and its history:

Around 640, St Gondelbert founded an abbey on the Rabodeau

the conventual buildings have kept almost all of their configuration of the

Of the 18th century. The church, rebuilt in 1860, has kept its medieval bell tower

medieval bell tower. An Abbey which received Voltaire, an exceptional architectural

an exceptional architectural ensemble.

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la Association du Pays des Abbayes le invita a visitar y descubrir la abadía de Senones y su historia:

Hacia 640, San Gondelberto fundó una abadía en el Rabodeau

los edificios conventuales han conservado casi toda su configuración del siglo XVIII

Los edificios conventuales han conservado casi toda su configuración del siglo XVIII. La iglesia, reconstruida en 1860, conserva su campanario medieval

campanario medieval. Una abadía que acogió a Voltaire, un conjunto arquitectónico excepcional

un conjunto arquitectónico excepcional.

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals bietet Ihnen die Association du pays des abbayes die Möglichkeit, die Abtei von Senones und ihre Geschichte zu besichtigen und zu entdecken:

Um 640 gründete der Heilige Gondelbert eine Abtei auf dem Rabodeau.Die Gebäude

konventualien haben fast ihre gesamte Konfiguration aus dem

18. Jahrhundert erhalten. Die 1860 wiederaufgebaute Kirche hat ihren Glockenturm behalten

aus dem Mittelalter. Eine Abtei, die Voltaire empfing, ein architektonisches Ensemble

außergewöhnlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES