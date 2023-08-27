RELÈVE DE LA GARDE DE SALM Place Dom Calmet Senones, 27 août 2023, Senones.

Senones,Vosges

Senones est la capitale de l’ancienne Principauté de Salm-Salm.

La Garde de Salm effectuera ce dimanche matin une Relève de la Garde en souvenir de l’ancienne Principauté. La Relève s’effectuera dans le centre historique de Senones datant du XVIIIème siècle.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-08-27 11:00:00 fin : 2023-08-27 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place Dom Calmet

Senones 88210 Vosges Grand Est



Senones is the capital of the former Principality of Salm-Salm.

This Sunday morning, the Salm Guard will perform a Relève de la Garde in memory of the former Principality. The Changing of the Guard will take place in the historic center of Senones, which dates back to the 18th century.

Senones es la capital del antiguo Principado de Salm-Salm.

Este domingo por la mañana, la Guardia de Salm llevará a cabo un Cambio de Guardia en memoria del antiguo Principado. El Cambio de Guardia tendrá lugar en el centro histórico de Senones, que data del siglo XVIII.

Senones ist die Hauptstadt des ehemaligen Fürstentums Salm-Salm.

Die Garde von Salm wird am Sonntagmorgen eine Wachablösung durchführen, um an das ehemalige Fürstentum zu erinnern. Die Wachablösung findet im historischen Zentrum von Senones statt, das aus dem 18.

