Marché de Noël Place d’Istrie Prayssac, 8 décembre 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Préparez les fêtes de Noël à Prayssac ! Venez découvrir les chalets qui abriteront de véritables artisans, ainsi qu’un point de restauration, avec un stand de vin chaud.

Le Père Noël sera bien évidemment de la partie avec un de ses lutins: il vous proposera des promenades en calèche, tirée par des ânes..

2023-12-08 à ; fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

Place d’Istrie

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



Get ready for Christmas in Prayssac! Come and discover the chalets featuring real craftspeople, as well as a food court and mulled wine stand.

Santa Claus will be on hand with one of his elves, offering rides in a donkey-drawn carriage.

¡Prepárese para la Navidad en Prayssac! Venga a descubrir los chalés de los auténticos artesanos, así como un patio de comidas con un puesto de vino caliente.

Papá Noel y uno de sus duendes también estarán presentes, ofreciendo paseos en carruaje tirado por burros.

Bereiten Sie sich auf das Weihnachtsfest in Prayssac vor! Entdecken Sie die Hütten, in denen echte Kunsthandwerker arbeiten, sowie einen Imbiss mit Glühweinstand.

Der Weihnachtsmann wird natürlich mit einem seiner Elfen anwesend sein und Ihnen Fahrten in einer von Eseln gezogenen Kutsche anbieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par OT CVL Vignoble