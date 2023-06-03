Soirée Celtique Place des Pyrénées, 3 juin 2023, Montardon.

Montardon,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Les festayres profiteront d’une ambiance Pub, animée par les trois groupes : Celtic Addiction, Piperade et The rumpled. L’occasion de découvrir aussi de véritables spectacles de danses celtiques. 18h45 : ouverture. 19h30 : ouverture restauration et initiation danse avec Celtic addiction. 19h30 : démonstration de cornemuses avec le groupe Piperade. 20h25 : concert Celtic Addiction. 21h : concert The rumpled. 22h45 : spectacle Celtic Addiction. 23h30 : spectacle avec le groupe Piperade. Restauration sur place. Fermeture à 3h du matin..

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-03 . EUR.

Place des Pyrénées

Montardon 64121 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The festayres will enjoy a Pub atmosphere, animated by the three groups: Celtic Addiction, Piperade and The rumpled. The opportunity to discover also real shows of Celtic dances. 18h45 : opening. 7:30 pm : opening of the festival and initiation to dance with Celtic Addiction. 7:30 pm: demonstration of bagpipes with the group Piperade. 8:25 pm: Celtic Addiction concert. 21h: concert The rumpled. 22h45: show Celtic Addiction. 23h30 : show with the group Piperade. Catering on the spot. Closing at 3am.

Los festejos se desarrollarán en un ambiente de pub, con las tres bandas : Celtic Addiction, Piperade y The Rumpled. La oportunidad de descubrir auténticos espectáculos de danza celta. 18.45 h: apertura. 19.30 h: apertura del restaurante e iniciación al baile con Celtic Addiction. 19.30 h: demostración de gaita con el grupo Piperade. 20.25 h: concierto de Celtic Addiction. 21.00 h: concierto de The rumpled. 22.45 h: espectáculo de Celtic Addiction. 23.30 h: espectáculo con el grupo Piperade. Restauración in situ. Cierre a las 3.00 h.

Die Festbesucher werden eine Pub-Atmosphäre genießen, die von den drei Bands : Celtic Addiction, Piperade und The rumpled. Es gibt auch die Gelegenheit, keltische Tänze zu sehen. 18.45 Uhr: Eröffnung. 19.30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Gastronomie und Tanzeinführung mit Celtic addiction. 19.30 Uhr: Vorführung von Dudelsäcken mit der Gruppe Piperade. 20.25 Uhr: Konzert Celtic Addiction. 21.00 Uhr: Konzert The rumpled. 22.45 Uhr: Show Celtic Addiction. 23.30 Uhr: Show mit der Gruppe Piperade. Verpflegung vor Ort. Schließung um 3 Uhr morgens.

