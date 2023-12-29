VISITES NOCTURNES DU PARCOURS D’ART DE L’ABBAYE ROYALE DE FONTEVRAUD Place des Plantagenêts Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 29 décembre 2023, Fontevraud-l'Abbaye.

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye,Maine-et-Loire

« Un hiver à Fontevraud » est l’occasion de faire découvrir lors d’une visite nocturne les installations artistiques et finir par la Nativité dans l’église abbatiale..

2023-12-29 fin : 2023-12-29 . .

Place des Plantagenêts

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



« Un hiver à Fontevraud » (Winter at Fontevraud) is an opportunity to discover the artistic installations during a nocturnal visit, ending with the Nativity in the abbey church.

« Un hiver à Fontevraud » (Un invierno en Fontevraud) es una oportunidad para que los visitantes descubran las instalaciones artísticas durante un recorrido nocturno, que finaliza con la Natividad en la iglesia abacial.

« Ein Winter in Fontevraud » ist die Gelegenheit, während eines nächtlichen Besuchs die Kunstinstallationen zu entdecken und mit der Geburt Christi in der Abteikirche zu enden.

