MONOTYPE DE L’HIVER : ATELIER ARTISTIQUE Place des Plantagenêts Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 27 décembre 2023, Fontevraud-l'Abbaye.

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye,Maine-et-Loire

L’artiste plasticienne Emma Niclot vous invite à découvrir la technique du monotype et le travail de l’autrice illustratrice Irène Schoch dont le livre vous sera offert dans le cadre d’ « Un hiver à Fontevraud »..

2023-12-27 fin : 2023-12-27 17:30:00. .

Place des Plantagenêts

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Visual artist Emma Niclot invites you to discover the monotype technique and the work of author/illustrator Irène Schoch, whose book will be offered as part of « Un hiver à Fontevraud ».

La artista plástica Emma Niclot le invita a descubrir la técnica del monotipo y la obra de la autora e ilustradora Irène Schoch, cuyo libro se ofrecerá en el marco de « Un hiver à Fontevraud ».

Die bildende Künstlerin Emma Niclot lädt Sie ein, die Technik der Monotypie und die Arbeit der Autorin und Illustratorin Irène Schoch zu entdecken, deren Buch Ihnen im Rahmen von « Un hiver à Fontevraud » geschenkt wird.

