CONCERT DE LA MAÎTRISE NOTRE-DAME DE PARIS Place des Plantagenêts Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 16 décembre 2023, Fontevraud-l'Abbaye.

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye,Maine-et-Loire

Commande de la compagnie Cadéëm et composé par Jean-Charles Gandrille, cet Oratorio de Noël est construit autour du conte « Saint Joseph cherchant les trois Rois » de l’écrivaine Marie Noël, sous la direction d’Émilie Fleury..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

Place des Plantagenêts

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Commissioned by Compagnie Cadéëm and composed by Jean-Charles Gandrille, this Christmas Oratorio is built around the tale « Saint Joseph seeking the three Kings » by writer Marie Noël, under the direction of Émilie Fleury.

Encargado por la compañía Cadéëm y compuesto por Jean-Charles Gandrille, este Oratorio de Navidad está construido en torno al cuento « San José busca a los Reyes Magos » de la escritora Marie Noël, bajo la dirección de Émilie Fleury.

Dieses Weihnachtsoratorium, das von der Kompanie Cadéëm in Auftrag gegeben und von Jean-Charles Gandrille komponiert wurde, ist um die Geschichte « Saint Joseph cherchant les trois Rois » der Schriftstellerin Marie Noël herum aufgebaut und steht unter der Leitung von Émilie Fleury.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire