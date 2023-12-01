LES VOIES DU THÉ : CÉRÉMONIE DU THÉ Place des Plantagenêts Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 1 décembre 2023, Fontevraud-l'Abbaye.

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye,Maine-et-Loire

Participez au rituel de la cérémonie du thé matcha, où une gestuelle riche en symboles guide le service et la dégustation..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 . .

Place des Plantagenêts

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Take part in the ritual of the matcha tea ceremony, where gestures rich in symbolism guide the service and tasting.

Participe en el ritual de la ceremonia del té matcha, donde gestos ricos en símbolos guían el servicio y la degustación.

Nehmen Sie am Ritual der Matcha-Teezeremonie teil, bei der eine symbolträchtige Gestik das Servieren und die Verkostung anleitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire