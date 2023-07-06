Soirée jeux Place des muletiers Linxe
Linxe,Landes
Soirée animé par Benoît AS2PIK Parentis.
Gratuit et ouvert à tous.
Buvette tenue par l’APE.
Auberge espagnole pour la restauration
Informations au 05 58 42 97 04.
Repli à la salle des fêtes en cas de pluie..
2023-07-06 fin : 2023-07-06 21:30:00. EUR.
Place des muletiers
Linxe 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Evening hosted by Benoît AS2PIK Parentis.
Free and open to all.
Refreshment bar run by the APE.
Spanish hostel for refreshments
Information on 05 58 42 97 04.
Fallback to the salle des fêtes in case of rain.
Velada organizada por Benoît AS2PIK Parentis.
Gratuita y abierta a todos.
Bar de refrescos a cargo de la APE.
Albergue español para refrescos
Información en el 05 58 42 97 04.
Traslado a la sala de fiestas en caso de lluvia.
Abend moderiert von Benoît AS2PIK Parentis.
Kostenlos und offen für alle.
Von der EV betriebene Bar.
Auberge espagnole für die Verpflegung
Informationen unter 05 58 42 97 04.
Ausweichen in den Festsaal bei Regen.
