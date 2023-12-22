Marché gourmand de Noël Place des Meuliers Cinq-Mars-la-Pile, 1 décembre 2023, Cinq-Mars-la-Pile.

Cinq-Mars-la-Pile,Indre-et-Loire

Le marché habituel de producteurs locaux se transforme en marché gourmand de Noël ! Profitez-en pour terminer vos cadeaux..

2023-12-22 fin : 2023-12-22 19:30:00. EUR.

Place des Meuliers

Cinq-Mars-la-Pile 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The usual market of local producers is transformed into a gourmet Christmas market! Take the opportunity to finish off your presents.

El habitual mercado de productores locales se transforma en un mercado navideño gourmet Aproveche para rematar sus regalos.

Der übliche Markt mit lokalen Produzenten verwandelt sich in einen weihnachtlichen Gourmetmarkt! Nutzen Sie die Gelegenheit, um Ihre Geschenke fertigzustellen.

