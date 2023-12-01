BOITE AUX LETTRES DU PÈRE NOËL Place des Cordeliers – office de tourisme Sarrebourg, 1 décembre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Le Père Noël a effectué un passage express à Sarrebourg ! Il a déposé une boite aux lettres à l’office de tourisme pour qu’il puisse savoir ce que les lutins devront fabriquer comme cadeaux pour les enfants sages et un peu moins sages. Viens déposer ta lettre et mets bien ton nom, prénom et adresse sur celle-ci afin que le Père Noël puisse te répondre !. Enfants

Vendredi 2023-12-01 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-24 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place des Cordeliers – office de tourisme

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



Santa Claus made an express visit to Sarrebourg! He left a letter box at the tourist office so that he can know what the elves will have to make as gifts for the good and not so good children. Come and drop your letter and put your name and address on it so that Santa can answer you!

Papá Noel hizo una visita exprés a Sarrebourg Dejó un buzón en la oficina de turismo para saber qué debían hacer los elfos como regalo para los niños buenos y no tan buenos. Ven a dejar tu carta y asegúrate de poner tu nombre y dirección para que Papá Noel pueda responderte

Der Weihnachtsmann hat Saarburg einen Expressbesuch abgestattet! Er hat einen Briefkasten in der Touristeninformation abgestellt, damit er erfahren kann, was die Wichtel an Geschenken für die braven und etwas weniger braven Kinder basteln sollen. Komm und wirf deinen Brief ein und schreibe deinen Namen, Vornamen und deine Adresse darauf, damit der Weihnachtsmann dir antworten kann!

