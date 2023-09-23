Exposition : ‘Nos habitants ont du talent’ Place des allumettes Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre, 23 septembre 2023, Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre.

Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre,Haute-Vienne

L’Office de Tourisme, pour la 12ème année, propose son espace à l’expression artistique des habitants du territoire Ouest Limousin. L’occasion de partager ses passions et son savoir-faire..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-11-03 . .

Place des allumettes

Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre 87310 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the 12th year, the Tourist Office is offering its space to the artistic expression of the inhabitants of the West Limousin region. An opportunity to share passions and know-how.

Por duodécimo año, la Oficina de Turismo abre sus puertas a la expresión artística de los habitantes del Lemosín Occidental. Una oportunidad para compartir sus pasiones y conocimientos.

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt bietet im 12. Jahr seine Räumlichkeiten dem künstlerischen Ausdruck der Bewohner des Gebiets Ouest Limousin an. Eine Gelegenheit, seine Leidenschaften und sein Know-how zu teilen.

