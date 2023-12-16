Marché animé Place de Navarre Mourenx, 16 décembre 2023, Mourenx.

Mourenx,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Marché traditionnel animé par le trio Happy Noël. La princesse Alexandra, son prince David et leur vaillant ours polaire proposeront un répertoire musical des plus festifs.

Présence du Père Noël..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 12:00:00. EUR.

Place de Navarre

Mourenx 64150 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Traditional market animated by the Happy Noël trio. Princess Alexandra, her Prince David and their valiant polar bear will perform a festive musical repertoire.

Santa Claus will be present.

Un mercado tradicional a cargo del trío Happy Noël. La princesa Alexandra, su príncipe David y su valiente oso polar interpretarán un repertorio musical festivo.

Papá Noel estará presente.

Traditioneller Markt, der von dem Trio Happy Noël musikalisch umrahmt wird. Prinzessin Alexandra, ihr Prinz David und ihr tapferer Eisbär werden ein festliches Musikrepertoire darbieten.

Der Weihnachtsmann ist anwesend.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Coeur de Béarn