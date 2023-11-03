Cinéma chez nous : Openheimer Place de L’Hotel de Ville Thénezay, 3 novembre 2023, Thénezay.

Thénezay,Deux-Sèvres

Diffusion du film Openheimer

SYNOPSIS :

En 1942, convaincus que l’Allemagne nazie est en train de développer une arme nucléaire, les États-Unis initient, dans le plus grand secret, le « Projet Manhattan » destiné à mettre au point la première bombe atomique de l’histoire. Pour piloter ce dispositif, le gouvernement engage J. Robert Oppenheimer, brillant physicien, qui sera bientôt surnommé « le père de la bombe atomique ».

C’est dans le laboratoire ultra-secret de Los Alamos, au cœur du désert du Nouveau-Mexique, que le scientifique et son équipe mettent au point une arme révolutionnaire dont les conséquences, vertigineuses, continuent de peser sur le monde actuel….

Place de L’Hotel de Ville Salle Michel Bonnet

Openheimer film screening

SYNOPSIS:

In 1942, convinced that Nazi Germany was developing a nuclear weapon, the United States initiated the secretive « Manhattan Project » to develop the first atomic bomb in history. To oversee the project, the government hired J. Robert Oppenheimer, a brilliant physicist who would soon be dubbed « the father of the atomic bomb ».

It was in the ultra-secret Los Alamos laboratory, in the heart of the New Mexico desert, that the scientist and his team developed a revolutionary weapon whose dizzying consequences continue to weigh on the world today?

Proyección de la película Openheimer

SINOPSIS :

En 1942, convencidos de que la Alemania nazi estaba desarrollando un arma nuclear, los Estados Unidos iniciaron, en el mayor secreto, el « Proyecto Manhattan » destinado a desarrollar la primera bomba atómica de la historia. Para dirigir el proyecto, el gobierno contrató a J. Robert Oppenheimer, un físico brillante que pronto sería apodado « el padre de la bomba atómica ».

Fue en el ultrasecreto laboratorio de Los Álamos, en pleno desierto de Nuevo México, donde el científico y su equipo desarrollaron un arma revolucionaria cuyas vertiginosas consecuencias siguen afectando hoy al mundo?

Ausstrahlung des Films Openheimer

SYNOPSIS:

In der Überzeugung, dass Nazi-Deutschland eine Atomwaffe entwickelt, initiieren die USA 1942 unter strengster Geheimhaltung das « Manhattan-Projekt », um die erste Atombombe der Geschichte zu entwickeln. Die Regierung beauftragte den brillanten Physiker J. Robert Oppenheimer, der bald als « Vater der Atombombe » bezeichnet werden sollte, mit der Leitung des Projekts.

Im streng geheimen Labor in Los Alamos, mitten in der Wüste von New Mexico, entwickeln der Wissenschaftler und sein Team eine revolutionäre Waffe, deren schwindelerregende Folgen die heutige Welt noch immer beeinflussen

