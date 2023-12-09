Erstein, parfum Noël place de l’Hôtel de ville Erstein, 9 décembre 2023, Erstein.

Erstein,Bas-Rhin

De nombreuses animations et spectacles viendront ponctuer ce temps de l’avant Noël que vous retrouverez recensé dans ce programme chronologique : Marché de Noël, Chalets Gourmands, Projection sons et lumières sur la façade de la Mairie, Présence du Père Noël avec borne photos, Veilleur de nuit, Contes, Concerts, Cinéma, Manège rythmeront cette période de fêtes..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . 0 EUR.

place de l’Hôtel de ville

Erstein 67150 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Numerous events and shows will punctuate this time of pre-Christmas that you will find listed in this chronological program: Christmas Market, Gourmet Chalets, Sound and Light Projection on the facade of the Town Hall, Presence of Santa Claus with photo booth, Night Watchman, Tales, Concerts, Cinema, Carousel will punctuate this holiday period.

Numerosos eventos y espectáculos jalonarán este periodo prenavideño que encontrará en este programa cronológico: Mercado de Navidad, Chalets gastronómicos, Proyección de luz y sonido en la fachada del Ayuntamiento, Presencia de Papá Noel con fotomatón, Vigilante nocturno, Cuentos, Conciertos, Cine, Tiovivo jalonarán este periodo festivo.

Zahlreiche Veranstaltungen und Aufführungen werden die Vorweihnachtszeit bereichern, die Sie in diesem chronologischen Programm finden: Weihnachtsmarkt, Feinschmeckerhütten, Ton- und Lichtprojektion auf der Fassade des Rathauses, Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmannes mit Fotosäule, Nachtwächter, Märchen, Konzerte, Kino, Karussell werden den Rhythmus dieser Festtage bestimmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de tourisme du grand Ried