Danse afro-moderne – SECKO Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Bressuire, 16 juin 2023, Bressuire.

Bressuire,Deux-Sèvres

Dans le cadre des sentiers culturels, la cité scolaire Genevoix-Signoret-Vinci vous invite au spectacle Secko de la compagnie Fientan du Burkina-Faso.

Ce spectacle, joué par des artistes en situation de handicap, est ouvert à tous et toutes..

2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . EUR.

Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Bressuire 79300 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of its cultural trails, the Cité Scolaire Genevoix-Signoret-Vinci invites you to the Secko show by the Fientan company from Burkina-Faso.

Performed by artists with disabilities, the show is open to all.

En el marco de sus itinerarios culturales, el complejo escolar Genevoix-Signoret-Vinci le invita al espectáculo Secko de la compañía Fientan de Burkina-Faso.

Este espectáculo, interpretado por artistas con discapacidad, está abierto a todos.

Im Rahmen der Kulturpfade lädt Sie die Schulstadt Genevoix-Signoret-Vinci zur Aufführung des Stücks Secko der Kompanie Fientan aus Burkina-Faso ein.

Diese Aufführung, die von Künstlern mit Behinderungen gespielt wird, ist für alle zugänglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par OT Bocage Bressuirais