Concert Orgue et Percussion Place de l’église Vabres-l’Abbaye, 25 juillet 2023, Vabres-l'Abbaye.

Vabres-l’Abbaye,Aveyron

Un très beau concert à ne pas manquer. Vous pourrez écouter un magnifique concert Orgue et percussion interprété par Silvano RODI et Sonia BORELLA intitulé le Roy danse..

2023-07-25 fin : 2023-07-25 . EUR.

Place de l’église

Vabres-l’Abbaye 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



A beautiful concert not to be missed. Enjoy a magnificent organ and percussion concert by Silvano RODI and Sonia BORELLA entitled le Roy danse.

Un maravilloso concierto que no debe perderse. Podrá escuchar un magnífico concierto de órgano y percusión de Silvano RODI y Sonia BORELLA titulado Le Roy danse.

Ein sehr schönes Konzert, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten. Sie können sich ein wunderbares Konzert Orgel und Perkussion anhören, das von Silvano RODI und Sonia BORELLA unter dem Titel le Roy danse aufgeführt wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT