Saint-Quentin-la-Chabanne,Creuse

Pour la 8ème édition de son festival international de musique de chambre du 15 au 28 juillet, 17 musiciens de différentes nationalités se retrouvent en Creuse pour 8 concerts dans tout le département. Des artistes creusois plasticiens, peintres, lissiers exposeront des œuvres sur les lieux de concerts.

SAINT-QUENTIN-LA-CHABANNE

J.Brahms: Trio à clarinette, Op.114

N. Paganini: Caprices n.1 et 24

F. Schubert: Fantaisie à 4 mains D940

T. Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketche

Clarinette: Kosta Pasovski

Violon: Keika Kawashima

Cello: Boris Benazdia

Piano: Gregory Leonti,Fleur Lucchinacci,

Ayumi Nabata

& une exposition sur Jacque-Line Karpel – 15 juin / 15 sept

TARIFS

– 15 € la place

– 12 € à partir du 2ème concert

– 10 € à partir du 3ème concert

– 6 € pour étudiants et demandeurs d’emploi

– gratuit pour les mineurs.

Place de l’église

Saint-Quentin-la-Chabanne 23500 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the 8th edition of its international chamber music festival, from July 15 to 28, 17 musicians of different nationalities will gather in Creuse for 8 concerts throughout the department. Creuse artists, painters and weavers will be exhibiting their work at the concert venues.

SAINT-QUENTIN-LA-CHABANNE

J.Brahms: Clarinet Trio, Op.114

N. Paganini: Caprices n.1 and 24

F. Schubert: Fantasy for 4 hands D940

T. Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketche

Clarinet: Kosta Pasovski

Violin: Keika Kawashima

Cello: Boris Benazdia

Piano: Gregory Leonti,Fleur Lucchinacci,

Ayumi Nabata

& an exhibition on Jacque-Line Karpel – June 15 / Sept 15

RATES

– 15 ? per ticket

– 12 ? from the 2nd concert

– 10 ? from 3rd concert

– 6 ? for students and the unemployed

– free for minors

Con motivo de la 8ª edición de su festival internacional de música de cámara, del 15 al 28 de julio, 17 músicos de distintas nacionalidades se dan cita en Creuse para ofrecer 8 conciertos repartidos por todo el departamento. Los artistas de Creuse -artistas plásticos, pintores y tejedores- expondrán sus obras en los lugares de los conciertos.

SAINT-QUENTIN-LA-CHABANNE

J.Brahms: Trío para clarinete, Op.114

N. Paganini: Caprichos n.1 y 24

F. Schubert: Fantasía a 4 manos D940

T. Takemitsu: Bosquejo del árbol de la lluvia

Clarinete: Kosta Pasovski

Violín: Keika Kawashima

Violonchelo: Boris Benazdia

Piano: Gregory Leonti,Fleur Lucchinacci,

Ayumi Nabata

& una exposición sobre Jacque-Line Karpel – 15 junio / 15 septiembre

TARIFAS

– 15€ por asiento

– 12€ a partir del 2º concierto

– 10€ a partir del 3er concierto

– 6€ para estudiantes y demandantes de empleo

– gratis para menores

Ausgabe seines internationalen Kammermusikfestivals vom 15. bis 28. Juli treffen sich 17 Musiker verschiedener Nationalitäten in der Creuse zu 8 Konzerten im ganzen Departement. Künstler aus der Region Creus, bildende Künstler, Maler und Sattler, werden an den Konzertorten ihre Werke ausstellen.

SAINT-QUENTIN-LA-CHABANNE

J. Brahms: Klarinettentrio, Op.114

N. Paganini: Capricen Nr. 1 und 24

F. Schubert: Fantasie zu 4 Händen D940

T. Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketche

Klarinette: Kosta Pasovski

Violine: Keika Kawashima

Cello: Boris Benazdia

Klavier: Gregory Leonti, Fleur Lucchinacci,

Ayumi Nabata

& eine Ausstellung über Jacque-Line Karpel – 15. Juni / 15. September

TARIFE

– 15 ? pro Platz

– 12 ? ab dem 2. Konzert

– 10 ? ab dem 3. Konzert

– 6 ? für Studenten und Arbeitssuchende

– kostenlos für Minderjährige

