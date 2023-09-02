Soirée du patrimoine de Gâtine 2023 – Pompaire Place de l’église Pompaire, 2 septembre 2023, Pompaire.

Pompaire,Deux-Sèvres

Buvette et restauration sur place à partir de 19h.

Concert à partir de 21h.

Le Groupe : Dede Priest & Johnny Clark’s outlaws

Arrivée de son Texas natal, Dede Priest court les scènes internationales avec sa guitare, son violon et surtout sa voix impressionnante. Accompagnée par un excellent groupe hollandais, Johnny Clark’s Outlaws, elle oscille entre blues authentique, soul, jazz, gospel et folk..

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-02 . .

Place de l’église

Pompaire 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Refreshments and food on site from 7pm.

Concert from 9pm.

The band: Dede Priest & Johnny Clark’s outlaws

Arriving from her native Texas, Dede Priest takes to the international stage with her guitar, fiddle and, above all, her impressive voice. Accompanied by an excellent Dutch band, Johnny Clark’s Outlaws, she oscillates between authentic blues, soul, jazz, gospel and folk.

Refrescos y comida in situ a partir de las 19.00 horas.

Concierto a partir de las 21.00 horas.

El grupo: Dede Priest & Johnny Clark’s outlaws

Desde su Texas natal, Dede Priest recorre el mundo con su guitarra, su violín y, sobre todo, su impresionante voz. Acompañada por una excelente banda holandesa, Johnny Clark’s Outlaws, oscila entre el blues auténtico, el soul, el jazz, el gospel y el folk.

Getränke und Essen vor Ort ab 19 Uhr.

Konzert ab 21 Uhr.

Die Gruppe: Dede Priest & Johnny Clark’s outlaws

Aus ihrer Heimat Texas kommend, jagt Dede Priest mit ihrer Gitarre, ihrer Geige und vor allem ihrer beeindruckenden Stimme über die internationalen Bühnen. Begleitet von einer hervorragenden holländischen Band, Johnny Clark?s Outlaws, bewegt sie sich zwischen authentischem Blues, Soul, Jazz, Gospel und Folk.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par CC Parthenay Gâtine