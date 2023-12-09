NOËL AUX COULEURS DES ARTISTES place de l’église Oupia
NOËL AUX COULEURS DES ARTISTES place de l’église Oupia, 1 décembre 2023, Oupia.
Oupia,Hérault
Pour tous les goûts, ce marché se veut le reflet de la création d’artistes locaux ou voisins :
peinture, sculpture, photographie, patchwork, littérature, verre, broderie, dessin ….
2023-12-09 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. .
place de l’église
Oupia 34210 Hérault Occitanie
For all tastes, this market reflects the creativity of local and neighboring artists:
painting, sculpture, photography, patchwork, literature, glass, embroidery, drawing …
Para todos los gustos, este mercado refleja la creatividad de los artistas locales y vecinos:
pintura, escultura, fotografía, patchwork, literatura, vidrio, bordado, dibujo…
Für jeden Geschmack ist etwas dabei, denn dieser Markt soll das Schaffen lokaler oder benachbarter Künstler widerspiegeln:
malerei, Bildhauerei, Fotografie, Patchwork, Literatur, Glas, Stickerei, Zeichnen …
