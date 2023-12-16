Sortie Nature avec la LPO du Limousin à Noailhac place de l’église Noailhac, 16 décembre 2023, Noailhac.

Noailhac,Corrèze

Découvrir l’avifaune dans le secteur de Noailhac sur une matinée

Tout public, gratuit.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

place de l’église

Noailhac 19500 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the avifauna in the Noailhac area over one morning

Open to all, free of charge

Descubra la avifauna de la zona de Noailhac a lo largo de una mañana

Abierto a todos, gratuito

Entdecken Sie an einem Vormittag die Vogelwelt in der Gegend von Noailhac

Jedermann, kostenlos

