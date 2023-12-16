Sortie Nature avec la LPO du Limousin à Noailhac place de l’église Noailhac, 16 décembre 2023, Noailhac.

Noailhac,Corrèze

Découvrir l’avifaune dans le secteur de Noailhac sur une matinée
Tout public, gratuit.
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.
place de l’église
Noailhac 19500 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Discover the avifauna in the Noailhac area over one morning
Open to all, free of charge

Descubra la avifauna de la zona de Noailhac a lo largo de una mañana
Abierto a todos, gratuito

Entdecken Sie an einem Vormittag die Vogelwelt in der Gegend von Noailhac
Jedermann, kostenlos

