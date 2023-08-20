Festimarché Place de l’Eglise Lucq-de-Béarn, 20 août 2023, Lucq-de-Béarn.

Lucq-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durant l’été, la communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez anime vos marchés hebdomadaires en musique ! A chaque date, un nouvel artiste.

Marché traditionnel animé par Easy peasy (jazz manouche)..

2023-08-20 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 13:00:00. EUR.

Place de l’Eglise

Lucq-de-Béarn 64360 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During the summer, the Lacq-Orthez Community of Communes brings music to your weekly markets! Each date features a new artist.

Traditional market with Easy peasy (gypsy jazz).

Durante el verano, la Comunidad de Municipios Lacq-Orthez lleva la música a sus mercados semanales Cada fecha presenta a un nuevo artista.

Mercado tradicional con Easy peasy (jazz gitano).

Während des Sommers belebt die Communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez Ihre Wochenmärkte mit Musik! An jedem Tag ein neuer Künstler.

Traditioneller Markt mit Easy peasy (Gypsy-Jazz).

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT Coeur de Béarn