Parcours commenté : château médiéval, bourg castral et fortifications Place de l’église La Garde-Adhémar
Parcours commenté : château médiéval, bourg castral et fortifications Place de l’église La Garde-Adhémar, 16 septembre 2023, La Garde-Adhémar.
La Garde-Adhémar,Drôme
Parcours commenté du château médiéval, bourg castral et fortifications..
2023-09-16 14:30:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . .
Place de l’église
La Garde-Adhémar 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Guided tour of the medieval castle, castral town and fortifications.
Visita guiada del castillo medieval, la ciudad castral y las fortificaciones.
Kommentierter Rundgang durch die mittelalterliche Burg, den Burgflecken und die Festungsanlagen.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence